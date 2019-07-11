Regions that received most post-disaster aid also report having the highest levels of resilience—Harvard study

Manila, Philippines—Households in Philippine regions reporting higher levels of postdisaster assistance also noted having higher levels of resilience to disasters, data from the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI) Program on Resilient Communities (PRC) 2017 nationwide household survey reveals.

When the self-reported survey responses on the component measures for resilience (preparedness, adaptability, coping, and recovery) are summed up, Western Visayas had the highest level of resilience, followed by Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol, Caraga, and Cagayan Valley and Davao.

Zamboanga Peninsula, on the other hand, reported the lowest levels of disaster resilience, followed by the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and Central Visayas.

Strikingly, regions with a higher level of resilience are the same areas with most of its population who said they had received assistance after a disaster. Eastern Visayas, the region that was severely hit by Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) in 2013, had the highest number of residents who received post-disaster assistance (92 percent). It was followed by Western Visayas (88 percent), Bicol (87 percent), Ilocos (83 percent), Caraga (75 percent), Calabarzon (65 percent) which was only 12th in terms of self-reported resilience, and Cagayan Valley (70 percent). Davao was at 11th spot with more than half of its households (56 percent) claiming to have received post-disaster aid.

Similarly, Zamboanga Peninsula (26 percent) and ARMM (37 percent) had the least number of residents who received post-disaster assistance along with Northern Mindanao (50 percent).

“It is interesting to see that regions reporting higher levels of post-disaster assistance also report higher levels of disaster resilience. This begs the question of why this is the case and merits closer investigation,” HHI PRC Program Director Vincenzo Bollettino said.

The sum of component measures of resilience calculated by HHI PRC may not be statistically robust measures but they do provide a rough index of the four aspects of resilience to help identify broad regional differences.

On the national level, a substantial part of the population received assistance following a disaster (63 percent). For those that did receive assistance, it came in the form of food and water (57 percent), emergency shelter (five percent), emergency medicine (eight percent), temporary employment or cash (four percent), or livelihood assistance (four percent).

Only a small portion of the population received housing and relocation assistance: five percent in Eastern Visayas, nine percent in Central Luzon, and six percent in Northern Mindanao. Temporary employment and cash-for-work represented a fairly small portion of overall aid received by Filipinos after disasters, with the exception of those living in Eastern Visayas (20 percent) and Western Visayas (17 percent).

Filipinos’ top source of assistance in the wake of a disaster was their respective local government units (LGUs), with 82 percent reporting to have received assistance from their LGU. They also claimed to have received limited support from relatives, colleagues, community, media, local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and national government.

Most Filipinos believed that they are self-reliant in preparing for a disaster (64 percent), during a disaster (62 percent), and in the aftermath of a disaster (63 percent). Most of them, 70 percent, cited their experience with previous disaster as the reason for being prepared for future disasters.

In terms of adaptability, only 27 percent of the population was confident that they could adapt to changes resulting from a disaster while 31 percent claimed they would not be able to adapt, or only adapt a little.

Ability to cope and recover were limited. 41 percent of Filipinos said they would struggle to cope with changes in weather patterns if this resulted in more frequent disasters. If suddenly cut off from services, including electricity and water, 38 percent of Filipinos were confident they could cope well, 23 percent could cope a little, and 6 percent said they could not cope at all.

A large portion of Filipinos, 38 percent, felt they would have difficulty recovering from a disaster if it were to happen in the near future, and only 22 percent said they would be able to recover. When asked about their family’s ability to recover financially from a natural disaster, it was those living in the National Capital Region (NCR) who fared best with 62 percent saying they could easily recover.

HHI PRC defines disaster resilience as a measure of a society’s ability to withstand shocks and recover from these shocks in a timely manner, leaving the society better prepared for future shocks. It is also a measure of a population’s ability to adapt to changes in the environment and to the types of risks they face.

The report is based on a face-to-face household survey of 4,368 adult respondents nationwide in the Philippines, geographically representative at the regional level. Interviews were conducted between March and April of 2017.

