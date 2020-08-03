Region 10 ahead of peacekeeping efforts - RDC chair

By Jasper Marie O. Rucat

Published on August 3, 2020

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Aug. 3 (PIA) - "We have refocused and reframed our strategies to achieving peace by looking at what we can do to their [rebels] social economic and historical problems and also the lack of inclusivity and opportunities."

This was cited by Regional Development Council (RDC) Chairperson and Misamis Occidental Governor Philip Tan during a recently held CORDS-X podcast hosted by Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar where he explained how the region is responding to the call of President Rodrigo Duterte to attain peace through Executive Order 70 (EO 70), instituting the "Whole-of-Nation Approach."

Through consultation, he said, the council has conceived many programs projects and activities (PPAs) to be implemented all over the region.

Tan also presented a system developed by the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) -10 dubbed "IPALAMDAG," a Visayan word for "to enlighten," which would enable regional line agencies, to manage, monitor a project and evaluate the progress of the projects at the regional level.

This program or platform, Tan said, enables governemnt agencies and local governemnt units to see which barangays or areas in the region are left behind.

"Where do we put the health center, the schools? Through the map, we can see where in the region does not have that much infrastructure or cater to the services and needs of our people and bring the services especially in the hinterlands," Tan stressed, adding "we can prioritize needs of the community because we ware able to see where we lacked."

There is restlessness and chaos in the communities' peace and order because of lack of some of the important government services, Tan pointed out.

The region was able to conceive 2,038 PPAs or P17.33 billion for region 10. About 676 implemented PPAs amounting to P15.46B in 2019.

"The bulk of which is infrastructure and because of that region 10 is ahead of peacekeeping efforts," Tan maintained. (JMORucat/PIA10)