Red Cross vaccinates more than 100,000 kids with anti-polio

A total of 100,216 children received Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) on the fourth day (November 28, 2019) of the “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” operation of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in Metro Manila and in Mindanao.

The 100,000 target number of children to be vaccinated was achieved in only four days as a determined PRC team displayed its eagerness to eradicate Polio. The second round of the Synchronized Mass Immunization was launched on November 25.

“Kudos to the ever diligent PRC volunteers. Because of you, PRC was able to reach 100% of the target number of children to get polio vaccine in just four days”, said Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon.

Polio is a contagious disease that is contracted from person to person through fecal and mouth transmission and through food and water infected by poliovirus. Often, it results in paralysis or even death.

“The Philippine Red Cross values the health and lives of the Filipino people. We need to stop the spread of Polio. Get immunized and observe proper hygiene,” added Gordon.

PRC’s vaccination campaign against polio was participated by 25 chapters, with Pasay City Chapter having the most number of children vaccinated at 12,345, followed by Zamboanga City Chapter with 11,053 and Quezon City Chapter with 10,197.

The event is in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the Department of Health (DOH).