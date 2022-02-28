Red Cross vaccinates 2,374 individuals through Bakuna Bus and Bakuna Center

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon continues to deploy PRC’s Bakuna Bus, Bakuna Centers, and Bakuna Teams to help the local government unit in ramping up the vaccination efforts to protect unvaccinated individuals. Last February 21, 2022, PRC vaccinated 2,374 individuals in Navotas, Laguna, Tarlac, Pangasinan, General Santos, Sultan Kudarat, Lanao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and Surigao del Norte.

Despite the lowering of COVID-19 cases in the country, Chairman Gordon urges everyone to get vaccinated or have additional protection through getting booster shots. Chairman Gordon said that it is imperative to get vaccinated to prevent severe cases due to COVID-19 and prevent another outbreak like what happened during the start of 2022, where the Department of Health (DOH) is reporting almost 32,000 new cases per day. Last February 21, 2022, the DOH reported 1,427 new cases.

“Kailangan ay magingat pa rin tayo sa COVID-19, kahit na bumababa ang kaso, dapat hindi natin kalimutan ang pag practce ng health protocols, ang pag-suot ng face mask, at pagsanitize ng mga kamay. Patuloy ang Red Cross sa pag abot sa mga malalayong lugar sa pamamagitan ng Bakuna Buses upang mabigyan proteksyon ang mga taong nangangailangan nito,” Gordon said.

Since March 2021, when PRC started its vaccination program, the humanitarian organization has already administered 1,020,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the 17 Bakuna Buses, 26 Bakuna centers, and Bakuna team, to help the different local government units to hasten the vaccination efforts and protect the people from the virus.