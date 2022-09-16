Red Cross stretches its humanitarian assistance package for TY Odette-affected communities in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands

Nine months after Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) struck the Philippines, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the German Red Cross, and the Netherlands Red Cross, provided cash and emergency shelter assistance to 1,803 families in San Benito municipality, Siargao Island; Surigao City; and Basilisa municipality, Dinagat Islands today, September 15.

Part of the more than P455 million humanitarian assistance was dispensed to 1,042 families who received P5,000.00 cash assistance each and 761 families who were provided CGI (corrugated galvanized iron) sheets and shelter tool kits worth P9,600.00. The P12.5 million distributed today is part of the recovery assistance PRC allocated for victims of Typhoon Odette.

“Katulad ng sinabi ko sa simula ng 2022, hindi natin kakalimutan ang Typhoon Odette. Kaya nandito pa rin ang Red Cross para sa mga pamilyang lubos na naapektuhan, hanggang sila ay makabawi mula sa mga epekto ng Odette. Sabi nga ng Philippine Red Cross hymn, ‘When the world no longer watches, we do what must be done,’” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon emphasized.

PRC’s cash, emergency shelter, and livelihood assistance distribution also covers Southern Leyte, Leyte, Palawan, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur.