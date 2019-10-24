24 Oct 2019

Red Cross receives 5M aid from Korean Embassy

Report
from Philippine National Red Cross
Published on 23 Oct 2019 View Original

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) received US$100,000 (approximately 5.1 million pesos) from the Republic of Korea as humanitarian aid for relief activities in the wake of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit Mindanao. Korean Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Han Dong Man presented the donation at the PRC Tower in Mandaluyong City yesterday.

“I would like to convey my sincerest gratitude to the Republic of Korea for making Red Cross their partner of choice in providing humanitarian relief,” said PRC Chairman and CEO, Sen. Richard J. Gordon, noting that the partnership between PRC and the Korean Government has evolved into a long standing relationship.

Red Cross has been providing assistance to the affected population in Mindanao since the earthquake jolted the region last October 16. Right after the tremors subsided, Chairman Gordon ordered the quick mobilization of PRC staff and volunteers to give aid and immediate relief. Hot meals were served to 514 people, food items and sleeping kits were distributed to 51 families and four (4) liters of bottled water were given to each of the 46 families in Davao del Sur.

“PRC assisted instantly after the shaking. Patients from damaged hospital buildings were evacuated, welfare desks and first aid stations were set up at evacuation centers and basic needs were distributed to affected families. That’s how fast the Red Cross takes action. PRC is able to reach further and do more thanks to our partners like the Korean Government, through the efforts of Ambassador Han, which has been supporting us,” the PRC Chairman said.

Last year, the Republic of Korea supported families displaced by Mayon Volcano’s eruption and contributed US$200,000 (approximately 10 million pesos) which helped PRC reach out to thousands of individuals in Albay, including the 1,450 students who received school kits.

The Republic of Korea through its ambassador contributed $300,000 (approximately 15.7 million pesos) in support of PRC’s relief and recovery operations for communities affected by Typhoon Ompong.

Earlier this year, the Republic of Korea also donated an ambulance and a water tanker, which will help serve the most vulnerable communities in times of disasters and emergencies.

Ambassador H.E. Han Dong Man also offered to provide assistance to the mass vaccination activity of the PRC in response to the polio epidemic – one of the many health emergencies being attended to by the Philippine Red Cross.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.