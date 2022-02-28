Red Cross provides shelter repair assistance to Typhoon Odette stricken South Cebu

“The help of the Red Cross doesn’t stop with providing hot meals, relief items, and giving access to safe and clean water. We will be here to help the people recover every step of the way,” said PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon.

Last February 22, 2022, volunteers from PRC Cebu Chapter traveled to the municipality of Alcoy, one of the hardest-hit areas in South Cebu to distribute shelter toolkits to 134 beneficiaries.

According to PRC Cebu Chapter, the beneficiaries are families from Barangay Pasol, Pugalo, Atabay, Guiwan, ang San Agustin. ” Ang naturang distribution ay first batch pa lamang para sa kabuuang 392 na pamilyang naapektuhan ng Odette sa South Cebu, ” said Chairman and Senator Dick Gordon.

Apart from providing shelter repair assistance to affected communities, the PRC Cebu Chapter also deployed its Hot Meals on Wheels Food Truck to provide meals for 542 individuals.

As of February 24, 2022, the PRC Cebu Chapter has provided hot meals to 18,850 individuals, distributed 2,401,445 liters of water, held a session on hygiene promotion for 9,249 individuals, and has provided 1,289 sleeping kits and 985 hygiene kits since the aftermath of Super Typhoon Odette.