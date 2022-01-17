Red Cross provides 30,000 liters of water to 800 families in Negros Oriental

As the Philippine Red Cross(PRC), led by Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon, continues to address the devastating effects of Super Typhoon Odette, the country’s premier humanitarian organization continues its response operations today with the deployment of water tankers to devastated areas in Negros Oriental Of the total 217,974 liters given as of this date, 30,000 liters were distributed in an evacuation center in Bais.

“No matter the circumstances, we will continue what we do best – give hope and save lives,” reiterates Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon in a statement.

Support from the Red Cross does not flag, however. Red Cross volunteers packed 800 food items for distribution in partnership with the Iloilo Federation Fire Brigade, while relief items for 441 families are ready for delivery to to Brgy. Owacan, Jimalalud.

To date, more than 8,662 individuals in Negros Oriental have received humanitarian aid from the Red Cross and its partners.