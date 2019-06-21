Red Cross prepares tankers, bladders as Manila water shortage spikes anew

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) assures its readiness to supply water to critical establishments that could be affected by the impending water shortage in Metro Manila as the water level in Angat Dam nears critical level.

Chairman Richard Gordon gave orders to prepare PRC’s fleet of water tankers and water treatment equipment following National Water Resources Board (NWRB)’s announcement that Angat Dam’s water level continues to decline—down to 162.39 meters as of Monday.

“Just like last March, we are prepared to deploy our water tankers to supply water to most critical establishments, especially hospitals. We have 20 water tankers in Metro Manila that are capable of filling up high-pressure water systems,” Gordon said.

If the water level in Angat Dam dips further, PRC will prioritize hospitals to ensure that healthcare services will not be interrupted and to avoid health complications, such as sepsis, diarrhoea, and other hygiene-related diseases.

During the first wave of water crisis last March to April, PRC was able to supply 1,435,475 liters of clean and safe water to hospitals such as National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Rizal Medical Center, National Center for Mental Health, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

PRC also served affected communities, Brgy. Old Balara and Brgy. Culiat in Quezon City; Brgy. Nangka and Brgy. Tumana in Marikina; and Brgy. Addition Hills in Mandaluyong.

PRC is equally active in the provinces especially affected by dry spells, including Catanduanes, Iram (Olongapo), Cebu, Zamboanga, and Albay.