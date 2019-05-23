Red Cross’ Marawi recovery program in full effect; aids 6,000 families

TWO YEARS after the Marawi siege, the early recovery program of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has enabled over 6,000 displaced families to build new homes and start income-generating activities.

The P30.1-million project, supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), covered household livelihood and shelter repair assistance for a total of 6,014 families from the most affected areas.

“When we help, we don’t just give. It is important that we also empower. When we visited the people of Marawi in 2017, we told them ‘Babangon tayo’ and we remained committed to this mission. Two years after the siege, this commitment has shown results,” PRC Chairman Richard Gordon said.

A total of 2,307 returnees to 16 barangays received P10,000-household livelihood assistance from PRC and ICRC.

PRC’s Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) report shows the majority of the beneficiaries used the capital for small businesses, such as sari-sari stores, retail shops, and eateries. Others ventured into transportation (tricycle, habal-habal), construction and carpentry, fishing, farming, and casual labor.

The PDM report also shows that 98 percent of the household livelihood assistance recipients’ main income source came from the Red Cross.

The Red Cross also distributed shelter toolkits to 3,792 families, inclusive of 1,385 families from 11 evacuation centers in Lanao Del Sur and Lanao Del Norte and 2,407 households from three Kambalingan barangays.

The shelter materials were used to repair roofs and walls, as well as to expand their houses for livelihood activities.

“We also established our Red Cross 143 program for community volunteers to help us respond to disasters and emergencies quickly. This is how we attain resilience,” Gordon added.

PRC also continues to provide safe and clean water to communities in evacuation centers. Since 2017, 29,514,700 liters of water have been served in 26 barangays and evacuation centers.

In December 2017, the Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur recognized the Red Cross for being one of the first to provide humanitarian assistance.

When the conflict broke out on May 23, 2017, Gordon mobilized the staff and volunteers from the nearby PRC Chapters and immediately deployed first aid, welfare, relief, and hygiene promotion teams.

PRC, with the support of ICRC, also set up a basic healthcare unit to ensure the health of evacuees.