Red Cross Gives Livelihood Assistance, Cash Grants To 393 People In Cam Sur

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to provide aid through its local chapter by rolling out a cash distribution program for the victims of Typhoon Rolly years after the devastating hurricane ravaged the areas of Camarines Sur. Over 390 beneficiaries from four barangays from the Municipality of Nabua were given PHP4,000 each earlier this week.

The PRC Cam Sur Chapter distributed the cash grants in Nabua with 103 beneficiaries from Brgy. Malawag, 66 from Topas Proper, 24 from Sto. Domingo, and 113 from Sta. Lucia.

The cash grant was the second installment of PRC’s Household Livelihood Assistance for the typhoon-ravaged areas of the province.

“Typhoon Rolly has come and go, but the damage it brought is still felt by our kababayans. Kaya naman tuloy-tuloy lang ang ating pagbibigay tulong sa mga kababayan natin diyan sa Cam Sur,” said PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Dick Gordon.

The PRC management said that it will continue to be the lifeline of the people and will not stop its humanitarian work in providing aid to the most vulnerable.