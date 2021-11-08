Red Cross gives hygiene kits to 1,669 Maring affected families in six provinces

Weeks after Severe Tropical Storm Maring (Kompasu) hit the provinces of Northern Luzon, entire communities and families are still recovering from the typhoon’s devastation. To curb the risk of disease spreading in the affected communities, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) distributed hygiene kits to 1,669 households in six different provinces including Abra (622), Benguet (69), Pangasinan (37), La Union (550), Palawan (60), and Ilocos Sur (331).

Each family will receive a PRC Hygiene box containing 5 pieces of the adult toothbrush, 2 pieces of 225g toothpaste, 1 bottle of 250ml shampoo, 5 pieces of family size bath soap, 5 pieces of face towel, 5 pieces of big plastic comb, 2 packs of cotton buds, 1 pack of sanitary napkins, 1 big nail cutters, 2 bars of detergent, 2 disposable razors, and 5 rolls of toilet papers.

PRC also promoted hygiene awareness, giving 1,188 individuals hygiene training in La Union, Ilocos Sur, and Pangasinan.

The Red Cross also provides 92,000 liters of potable water in La Union, serving 2,343 families or 5,288 individuals.

“Nasalanta ng husto ang Northern Luzon ni bagyong Maring. Upang hindi kumalat ang sakit, kailangan na mabigyan ang ating mga kababayan ng malinis na tubig at hygiene kits. Hindi titigil ang Red Cross sa pagtulong,” said PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Dick Gordon.