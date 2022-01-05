Red Cross distributes 700 hot meals in Bais City

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) distributed hot meals to more than 700 evacuees in Bais Evacuation Center in Bais City, Negros Oriental, one of the hardest hit towns following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette, last January 02, 2022.

“No matter what the circumstances are, we will always be the first responders whenever a disaster or emergency strikes as we continue with our mission to send hope, especially to the most vulnerable,” said PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Dick Gordon.

Recently, the PRC Negros Oriental chapter has distributed food items to 158 individuals at Bala-as Manjuyod, hygiene promotion to 250 persons, and implemented water distribution through PRC water tankers in Bala-as Manjuyod and Tinaogan.

With the province currently under the State of Calamity, volunteers and staff also aim to provide 500 sets of food Items in the Mabinay Borders and deploy a water tanker in Bindoy to reach out to more affected barangays.

Since December 18, 2021, PRC has been conducting typhoon Odette operations in Negros Oriental. Volunteers and staff assessed the damages, distributed water, and relief items, provided hot meals, conducted hygiene promotion sessions, prepared an ambulance with subsequent First Aid Stations, and set up a welfare desk to serve those affected by the recent super typhoon.

“We do, what must be done. Patapos na ang taon ngunit patuloy ang paghahatid natin ng pag-asa sa mga naapektuhan ng Bagyong Odette. All out ang Philippine Red Cross kasama ang ibat ibang staff at volunteers upang maibsan ang paghihirap ng mga tao,” PRC Chairman and CEO Sen Dick Gordon said.