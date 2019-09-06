06 Sep 2019

Red Cross dengue ops get 1M support from GT Foundation

from Philippine National Red Cross
Published on 05 Sep 2019

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC)’s dengue epidemic response operations received a major boost with a P1 million grant from GT Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Metrobank Group.

Chairman Richard Gordon said the timely contribution enables PRC to reach more communities affected by the dengue epidemic, which has now taken 958 lives and infected 229,736 individuals.

“We have a long-standing partnership with the Metrobank Group that mirrors our shared commitment to alleviate the suffering of the people. Thank you, Metrobank and GT Foundation, for once again trusting us. This is for our country that is now facing a crisis due to dengue,” Gordon said.

PRC will utilize the funds to further implement its three-point strategy against dengue epidemic: decongest hospitals by setting up medical tents; ensure supply of quality and adequate blood; and, conduct massive information and cleanup drives through its 104 chapters nationwide.

To date, PRC has assisted 3,231 patients through its 10 medical tents in most affected hospitals in Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Cavite, and Iligan. PRC also dispensed 330 blood products for patients with dengue hemorrhagic cases.

Metrobank Group, as PRC’s institutional partner, has collaborated with the organization in reaching out to disaster-stricken communities and expanding its capacity.

During Gordon’s birthday last August, the Metrobank Foundation donated P200,000 to support the PRC ambulance Samaritan program.

PRC also received P2.4 million, which represented the proceeds of Metrobank Group’s appeal to donate to the organization in lieu of flowers for the late philanthropist Dr. George SK Ty.

