Red Cross continues water production to Odette-hit communities

Two months after Typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in the Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao region, which affected hundreds of thousands individuals, The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to provide clean and potable water in Lapu Lapu City last February 17,2022.

PRC distributed 12,000 liters of water in Brgy. Mactan and 12,000 liters in Brgy. Purok. Through PRC’s Water Sanitation and Hygiene Unit, the Humanitarian organization also conducted hygiene promotion to 390 individuals and 322 individuals respectively.

“Ang aming Layunin ay mainagat ang buhay niyo upang lumakas ang bayan niyo,” said by PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon during the meeting on updates regarding Odette Operations.

Through the leadership of its Chairman and CEO Sen Dick Gordon, PRC continues to aid the most vulnerable communities in Lapu-Lapu City affected by Typhoon Odette.

To date, PRC distributed 3,066 hot meals, distributed 753,00 of clean water, cleared 171 cubic yards of debris through PRC’s payloader, and conducted hygiene promotion to 49,764 individuals.