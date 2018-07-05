Red Cross braces emergency preparedness, empowers Filipino involvement on DRR

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) intensifies its advocacy to shift information dissemination to proactive involvement and action by empowering communities, schools and workplaces to be prepared ahead, as well as reminds the public to be equipped with necessary lifeline kits to cope with the increasing number of natural and man-made disasters.

PRC’s Disaster Management Services strengthened its resilience programs in the National Headquarters and local chapters by initiating the cash transfer programming as a modality to provide food, non-food, shelter or livelihood assistance to the affected families, the involvement of Red Cross 143 (RC143) and Red Cross Youth in number of house to house visits to check the situation of a certain barangay even before a disaster strikes, PRC’s partnership with government agencies to develop Early Action Protocols in order to reduce risks through forecast-based financing, the implementation of Vulnerability Capacity Assessment made by the members and RC143 using a digital platform to analyze the risks of vulnerable communities and use it to for preparedness, response and recovery activities, and the inclusion of management of the dead in response to facilitate proper identification of the deceased and helping families know the fate of their family members.

“We have to be ahead of every disaster. Make planning and preparation a way of life. As we forecast ahead of every disaster, we also help build resilient communities and transform their involvement on disaster risk reduction. Always remember the the 4Ps of the Red Cross—Predict,

Plan, Prepare and Practice,” PRC Chairman Richard Gordon said.

PRC reminds the public to be self-reliant to be able to survive the first and most crucial 72 hours following a calamity, during which amenities such as electricity, water or communications lines may be interrupted, and rescue teams may not be able to reach the location immediately. “Make your own lifeline kits at home. Do not wait for a disaster to happen, learn how to make your own kit that should last for three days.” Gordon added.

PRC anchored its campaigns to the nationwide celebration of National Disaster Resilience Month, with a theme, “Katatagan sa Kalamidad ayMakakamtan Kapag Sapat ang Kaalaman sa Kahandaan.” PRC is a member of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a group of various government, non-government organizations, and private sector organizations responsible for policy-making, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of the country’s efforts towards building resilient Filipino communities.