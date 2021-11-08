Red Cross aids Aklan province gives 10k pesos to 130 households

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) assisted in the province of Aklan through its Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Prevention project in Kalibo, Aklan, on October 29, 2021.

The SGBV project is in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the British Red Cross, which aims to assist 250 families under Household Livelihood assistants of SGBV survivors and support six community-managed livelihood projects.

The event was attended by PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon, PRC Secretary General Elizabeth Zavalla, Acting Head of the Delegation of IFRC Gopal Mukherjee, Aklan Vice Governor oHn. Reynaldo Quimpo, Kalibo Mayor Hon. Emerson Lachica, Nabas Mayor Hon. James Solano-Mayor, and other executives of PRC and local government unit of Aklan.

This event also assisted 130 households with initial business capital of PHP 6,000 for the first tranche, and PHP 4,000 to help the chosen beneficiaries to recover in this time of the pandemic.

“Walang maiiwan lalo na sa panahon ngayon. Kailangan natin tulungan ang mga SGBV survivors at ang mga community na higit na nangangailangan. Our duty in the Red Cross is to bring hope and uplift the dignity of the most vulnerable. Maraming Salamat sa IFRC at sa British Red Cross for this partnership to be bearers of hope to those in need,” Sen. Dick Gordon said.