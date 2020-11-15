Recommendations for providing shelter interventions in the context of the COVID19 pandemic

This document aims to provide guidance in providing shelter assistance relative to the response, mitigation, and recovery against COVID-19 and other possible disasters that might occur to minimize the risk of exposure of personnel, partners, and beneficiaries. Adjustments should be in line with instructions provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

The main underlying approaches are:

✓ Zero transmission of the disease

✓ Provision of timely and appropriate shelter assistance

✓ Adapt work-plan and activities to reduce close contact

✓ Prioritize health and safety of staff, workers, and their surrounding communities