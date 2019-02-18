Rebuilding Marawi Shelter and Livelihood Project breaks ground in Marawi

Marawi City, Lanao del Norte, Philippines – February 2019 – As early as 9:00 A.M., family homepartners from the 18 barangays displaced by the Marawi conflict started showing up at Barangay Dulay Proper, one of the relocation sites for the Rebuilding Marawi Shelter and Livelihood Project; many of them traveling despite inclement weather from evacuation centers, transitory sites, and host families from different parts of Lanao and Mindanao, some even from Cagayan de Oro, a good three hours away. Registration lines were long; every stackable chair was occupied; and homepartners were joyfully and excitedly waving flaglets or holding up welcome banners.

This was the morning that the Rebuilding Marawi Shelter and Livelihood Project broke ground where new homes and lives would be built.

For Ms. Licayan Aragasi, one of the project’s 1,500 homepartners, their attendance was a show of commitment to the project. “We see the efforts and sincerity of all agencies and organizations that made this project possible. In return, we will do our best and our part to build a new peaceful, better community,” Ms. Aragasi said.

Using the People’s Process, a globally-recognized approach in rebuilding houses and communities after disasters and in post-conflict situations, the displaced families, referred to as homepartners, aren’t treated as project beneficiaries but as builders of their new communities. The permanent core shelters provided through the project will not so much be built for them as with them. Through trainings, the homepartners will be capacitated to take on leadership roles to implement the project independently. UN-Habitat has utilized the same approach in rebuilding houses and communities after Typhoon Haiyan that hit the Philippines in November 2013 and in post-conflict situations in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Ms. Farhannah Madid, 64, gradeschool teacher from Barangay South Madaya and one of the project homepartners, appreciated the project’s participatory process. “This is a really good and interesting approach because the people get to be involved in the implementation. A thousand hands are better than one.” She also looked forward to the livelihood component of the project, where skilled members of the HOAs and host communities would be prioritized as workers, saying this would provide additional income for internally displaced families.

The project forms part of the 11 billion yen (approximately USD 10 million) aid granted by the People of Japan in support of the rehabilitation and recovery efforts in the city. In his message, during the ground breaking, Mr. Makoto Iyori, Minister for Economic Affairs of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, expressed confidence in the partnership and in the Filipino spirit.

“The 1.1 billion yen (PHP500 million) coursed through the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) will construct 1,500 permanent shelters and 10 community infrastructure [projects] to give the people of Marawi a chance to rebuild their homes and have their community once again. Moreover, livelihood and community development support will be provided to help them get back on their feet, leading to a brighter future they deserve,” Mr. Iyori said.

Mr. Christopher Rollo, UN-Habitat Country Programme Manager, lauded the contributions of the partners of the project and stressed the key role of the 1,500 family homepartners who will be the key builders of the communities, and of their new lives. “In this project, people are and will be actively involved in the whole process from beginning to end, and UN-Habitat and all the partners will be in every step of the way in achieving the dream of a better Marawi and better lives for Maranaos,” he emphasized.

Attorney Arnolfo B. Cabling, SHFC President, shared that the government had purchased the two relocation sites at Barangay West Dulay and Dulay Proper, which now allowed them to start with land development. The two sites, just 15 minutes away from the Marawi City Hall, will be able to house at least 900 of the 1,500 families. Site selection is ongoing for the land to accommodate the remaining 600 families.

“This project is more than just the physical shelter,” said Attorney Cabling. “We want to build, plan, and dream with you in building an inclusive Filipino community. For this project to succeed, everyone has to contribute and be involved. The future of this project is in our hands.”

Ms. Jamila Asama, project homepartner and president of the Hijrah HOA, Inc., one of the homeowners’ associations formed under the project, thanked the Islamic City Government of Marawi for acting as the “bridge” for the project, as well as the residents of the host barangays for accepting the family homepartners into their community.

Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra reiterated his strong support for the project. “We are very grateful for the assistance this project brings to the displaced people of Marawi City who have lost much to the siege two years ago, and we again express our support to this project and look forward to working with UN-Habitat in possible future projects related to the rehabilitation of Marawi City.”

Since November 2018, the UN-Habitat, in coordination with the different project partners, has been conducting orientations to introduce the project to the identified 1,500 family homepartners, and has been facilitating the clustering and organizing of families into homeowners’ associations (HOAs), each composed of 48 families. As of February 2019, 16 project orientations had been conducted, and six HOAs had been organized.

The established HOAs will undergo sessions on vision, mission, and goal setting and community-action planning; as well a series of trainings on project and financial management, construction, procurement, livelihood activities, and peace development to help them carry out the project independently and self-sufficiently. Aside from shelter, livelihood, infrastructure, and community development support, the project will also fund the mapping of tenurial rights of family homepartners.