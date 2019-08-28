RDRRMC1 prepares for the onslaught of 'TD Jenny' in Ilocos

By Freddie G. Lazaro

SAN FERNANDO CITY, Aug 27 (PIA) -- Member-agencies of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Region 1 (RDRRMC1) prepares for the onslaught of Tropical Depression (TD) Jenny to ensure the safety of the residents in the Ilocos provinces.

In a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) meeting on Tuesday, Director Melchito M. Castro said the RDRRMC1 maintains an updated inventory of disaster response resources and assets as well as non-food items while TD Jenny is nearing Ilocos region.

As of 1:00 pm, Tuesday, PAGASA forecasted that TD Jenny has maintained its strength as it continues to move closer towards Central Luzon areas. The center of “Jenny” was estimated based on all available data at 375 kilometers East of Infanta, Quezon. The weather disturbance is moving towards west-northwest at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour (kph) with a maximum sustained wind of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The weather bureau also forecasted that "JENNY" will make landfall in Aurora province on Tuesday evening or early morning on Wednesday in which it will bring intermittent to frequent moderate to heavy rains in the affected areas.

As of 5:00 pm, Tropical Cyclone Weather Signal (TWCS) No. 2 is raised over the provinces of Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Viscaya, Ifugao, and Mountain Province while TWCS No. 1 is hoisted in Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Alabat Island, Cavite, Laguna, Camarines Norte, northeastern portion of Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

Castro said that the RDRRMC1 is presently conducting 24/7 close monitoring on the situation in the region while redundant dissemination of warnings, advisories and other weather bulletins through various platforms is continuing.

As of 2 pm, he said that DSWD Region 1 has P2,379,275.00 quick response fund ready for disaster operation. The agency had prepositioned a total of 13,843 packs of relief goods with a total amount of P4,983,480.00.

These relief goods are presently stored in the DSWD Region 1 warehouses located in Ilocos Sur police provincial, Bantay, Ilocos Sur; Barangay Biday, City of San Fernando, La Union; Barangay Maningding, Santa Barbara, Pangasinan; Lingayen police provincial office, Tonton, Lingayen, Pangasinan; 2nd Pangasinan provincial mobile force company; and Barangay Rueca Ramos, Tayug, Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) Region 1 has pre-positioned assorted medicines, and commodities in its Provincial Department of Health Office (PDOHO) in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan; and the Center for Health Development (CHD) Region 1 with a total value of P7,309,306.66.

Other member-agencies of the response cluster of the RDRRMC1 such as AFP and its branches of service, PNP, BFP, DPWH, DILG, DOST, DepEd, BFAR, PIA, Coast Guard, the PDRRMCs in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan have readied their resources, assets, and manpower for disaster response. (JCR/FGL, PIA1)