02 Oct 2019

RDRRMC-8 member agencies formulate Contingency Plan for a strong quake

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 02 Oct 2019 View Original

By Consuelo B. Alarcon

TACLOBAN, City, Sept. 30 (PIA) -- Member agencies of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in Eastern Visayas (RDRRMC-8) converged at the Summit Hotel, this city, for a three-day Regional Contingency Planning for Earthquake Enhancement Workshop on September 25-27, 2019.

The objective is to enhance the formulation of the plan that was first drafted in 2017 in preparation for a strong earthquake.

In his message before the participants from various agencies, Regional Director Henry Anthony M.Torres said, aside from its mandate, it is better to be prepared for the worst-case disaster scenario.

"The plan will serve as a standard guide for the region,” he said adding that aside from the possible movement of the Philippine trench or the Philippine fault which may trigger a 7.9 or 8.2 magnitude earthquake, new DRRM plans and guidelines emerged prompting the need to enhance the contingency plan methodology.

The training provided new knowledge and skills that are essential in the formulation of said contingency plan responsive to the needs during disasters in worst case scenarios.

The completed contingency plan will be endorsed to the RDRRMC Council for approval. Although the plan will be considered as a "living document," it will be subject to continuous testing, evaluation, updating and improvement. (LDL/CBA/PIA-8)

