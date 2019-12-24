RDRRMC 8 intensifies preps as TS 'Ursula' approaches Eastern Visayas

By Leonilo D. Lopido

Published on December 24, 2019

TACLOBAN City, Dec. 23 (PIA) – The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) in Eastern Visayas has conducted another meeting this afternoon at the Office of Civil Defense 8 to ensure that preparedness measures are in place as Tropical Storm Ursula enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In its latest weather bulletin issued at 8 p.m. today, Dec. 23, Pagasa forecast revealed that TS Ursula has maintained its strength as it continue to move toward Eastern Visayas packing a maximum sustained winds of up to 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

Pagasa Tacloban chief Mario Peñaranda said Ursula is expected to hit Eastern Samar by 12 noon tomorrow most likely in the town of Guiuan, then will be very close to Tacloban between 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Heavy rains and gusty winds will be experienced, he added.

“Medyo mabilis siya, so by Dec. 25, medyo malayo na yung bagyo, definitely we will have an improved weather by the 25th (in Eastern Visayas),” he said.

Peñaranda said the region will start to experience moderate to heavy rains early morning of Dec. 24.

Rey Gozon, OIC regional director of OCD-8, who presided over the meeting, emphasized the need to conduct said Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) meeting to achieve zero casualty.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has already sent out a press release today intended for the local government units and the general public to follow the LISTO protocol as most LGUs in Region 8 are on Alert Charlie and Bravo.

“LISTO protocol combines all varying levels of preparations by local government units depending on how far they are from the center of the track of the tropical storm,” DILG-8 DRRM focal person Ian Colasito said.

“If you are right in the middle of the track of the tropical storm, you have been under alert Charlie, the highest level of preparations and the most number of preparations that has to be made by local government units,” he said adding that for Alert Bravo, preparations made by LGUs are to a lesser extent.

DILG Regional Director Artemio Caneja said in the agency Facebook Post, “Governors, Mayors and Punong Barangays have to be in their areas of responsibility and should start actions pursuant to Listong Pamahalaang Lokal such as convening the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC), activating the Operations Center, prepositioning relief and response, informing residents, preparing evacuation centers and holding preemptive evacuations, especially in hazard-prone areas.”

The Philippine Coast Guard in the region has cancelled all sea trips and has conducted coastal patrol to advice fisherfolks following the 11 a.m. Pagasa weather bulletin wherein all provinces in the region were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

Meilo Macabare, OIC assistant regional director of the Department of Trade and Industry reported that their provincial directors were directed to instruct field/price monitors to conduct price monitoring in preparation for the typhoon.

“DTI provincial offices has intensified the conduct of monitoring of prices and supply of basic necessities and prime commodities including construction materials in key trading centers in the provinces,” Macabare said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has standby fund of over one million pesos as well as stockpiles of food and non-food items.

Food items include 6,416 family food packs; 563 sacks of NFA rice; 5,556 tins of beef loaf; 5,053 tins of coned beef; 144,644 sachets of coffee; 2,000 pices of blankets; and 6,029 pieces of malong.

Gozon has requested the DSWD to ensure that food and non-food items have to be prepositioned to avoid delays.

The National Food Authority in the region has also enough stocks of rice.

The Philippine National Police in the region has already declared full alert status in all provinces and has 673 search and rescue trained personnel on standby.

All stations of the Bureau of Fire Protection in the region are also in full alert status and ready to respond to disaster-related incidents or eventualities due to TS.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health - 8 chief has already issued Code White and disseminated this to all its provincial offices and coordinated with the LGUs.

During the RDRRMC meeting, Gozon has reported the preparations to the NDRRM Operations Center in Manila via teleconferencing together with other RDRRMCs.

Other national government agencies and group which laid down their preparations and response measures include the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Science and Technology, and Kabalikat Civicom. (PIA-8, Leyte)