RDRRMC-8 declares blue alert status

By Consuelo B. Alarcon

TACLOBAN CITY, Aug. 27 (PIA-8) -- The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) through the Office of Civil Defense Region VIII has declared today a blue alert status due to tropical storm Jenny.

This is despite the fact that Region VIII is not included among those regions under storm warning signal.

The declaration was simultaneously announced this morning during a teleconference of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) with the other regions following the Pre Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) meeting held this morning at the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) conference room.

In said meeting, OCD-8 assistant regional director Rey Gozon asked agencies to present their respective preparedness plans citing intermittent to frequent moderate and heavy rains enhanced by southwest monsoon due to typhoon Jenny causing minor landslides in Biliran province.

With this, the Department of Health Eastern Visayas Center for Health Development operation center is 24/7 open with on duty health personnel.

Aside from the 1.2 million pesos worth of logistical support at the DOH regional office 8, 1.7 million pesos worth of resources was also prepositioned at the six provinces of the region.

Meanwhile, DSWD-8 has allotted P3-million standby resources to include 9,818 family food packs, 223,436 sachet of coffee, 18,377 corned beef and 49,761 beef loaf ready for dispatch whenever needed.

Non-food items are also available to include 18 pcs of mosquito nets, 11,782 pcs of malong and 9,689 pcs of blankets.

Although there was no preemptive evacuation conducted, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO-Leyte) reported suspension of classes on Tuesday in the municipalities of Babatngon, Leyte, Tanauan and Isabel, all in Leyte.

Due to the storm enhanced by southwest monsoon, RDRRMC advised all agencies and local government units to continuously monitor all weather advisories from PAGASA and take precautionary measures. (CBA/PIA-8)