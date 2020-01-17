RDRRMC 3 provides assistance to Taal eruption affected communities

By Carlo Lorenzo J. Datu

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, Jan.16 (PIA) -- Member-agencies of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 3 (RDRRMC 3) currently provide assistance to communities affected by the eruption of Taal volcano in CALABARZON.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Regional Director and RDRRMC 3 Vice Chairperson for Response Marites Maristela disclosed that her agency has provided 3,000 Family Food Packs; 1,000 sleeping kits; and 1,000 malong.

“We have three teams ready for deployment in CALABARZON. Each team has DSWD personnel trained in the following areas: Camp Coordination and Camp Management, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support and Incident Command System Level IV and V,” Maristela added.

Department of Health (DOH), for its part, provided 350 hygiene kits and 1,000 N95 face masks.

“We also deployed an emergency medical team at Batangas Medical Center as well as a mental health and psychosocial team from Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital,” DOH DRRM in Health Chief Maila Rostrata said.

Department of Public Works and Highways, for its part, deployed eight equipment with personnel to assist in the clearing operations. It consists of three dump trucks, two road grader, one front-end loader and two trucks with low-bed trailer.

Philippine National Police, on the other hand, deployed 84 search and rescue personnel in Batangas.

Figures from DSWD showed that about 11,858 families or 52,601 persons currently reside in 232 evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) enjoins Central Luzon residents who wish to help to donate any of the following items: bottled water, food, tents and shelter materials, medicines (anti-hypertension, cough remedies, anti-histamine, anti-vertigo), sleeping kits, N95 face masks, nebulizer kits, hygiene kits and portalets.

“Donations may be coordinated with OCD and NDRRMC Operations Center through Ms. Karen Kaye Caballero at 09178275743,” OCD Regional Director and RDRRMC Chairperson Maria Theresa Escolano said.

It may also be given thru DSWD-National Resource Operations Center. For in-kind donations, contact Mr. Charles Ronda at 09053427647 and for cash and foreign donations, contact Ms. Elma Pille at 09152028009.

Donors may likewise opt to directly give it to affected areas via the Batangas PDRRM Office with contact numbers 09283443055, 09153104230, 09428071853 or (043) 706-8870. (CLJD-PIA 3)