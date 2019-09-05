RDRMMC launches Romblon province's largest evacuation center in Odiongan

By Paul Jaysent Fos

ODIONGAN, Romblon, Sept 5 (PIA) -- The implementing arm of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Office of the Civil Defense-Mimaropa, led the inauguration and turn over ceremony of one of the largest evacuation centers in the region and the largest in province of Romblon.

On September 3, Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council - Mimaropa Chairman Ruben Carandang together with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Romblon Assistant District Engineer Roger David, and other representatives from the RDRRMC turned over the 36 million worth of evacuation center to the local government unit of Odiongan.

In her acceptance message, Odiongan Mayor Trina Firmalo-Fabic thanked Carandang and the NDRRMC for building the evacuation center in the town of Odiongan.

"Nagpapasalamat tayo sa NDRRMC at sa Office of the Civil Defense sa pagpapatayo ng building na ito. Malaking tulong ito lalo na kapag may sakuna dahil meron na talagang dadalhan ng mga kailangang ilikas katulad nalang kapag may binaha (We thank the NDRRMC and the Office of the Civil Defence for funding and building this. It will help a lot specially during calamities because we now have a center where can bring our evacuees, such as when there's flooding)," Mayor Firmalo-Fabic said.

The Evacuation Center with a total of floor area of 1015.7sqm were comprised of five structures, and there are: 2-storey accomodation or the main building, 2-storey infirmary building which houses the laundry and drying areas and the water tank, a building with two toilet rooms for men and women, a building for the generator set and a building for the material recovery facility or for garbage disposal.

According to Engr. Roger David, DPWH-Romblon Assistant District Engineer, the evacuation center is equipped with a 75 kilovolt-ampere (kva) generator with underground water pump that will supply water on the entire compound.

The construction of the said evacuation center started last July 2017 and was finished on August last year.

In conjunction with the inauguration of the Evacuation Center, the Local Government Unit of Odiongan also inaugurates the newly purchased rescue vehicle of the town to be used during in emergency response. (PJF/PIA-MIMAROPA/Romblon)