RDC-X endorses site dev’t, Pagatpat Resettlement housing construction

Apipa P. Bagumbaran

CAGAYAN DE ORO, July 3 (PIA)–The Regional Development Council (RDC) in Northern Mindanao endorsed the site and land development as well as the housing construction components of the Pagatpat Resettlement Project of the City Government of Cagayan de Oro.

During the 115th RDC-X meeting, the Council approved to endorse the two components of the project to the central offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the National Housing Authority (NHA).

The 14.11-hectare resettlement project is expected to provide housing to about 1,700 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 470 informal settler families (ISFs). It is proposed to be located at Zone 6, Sitio Pamalihan, Barangay Pagatpat, Cagayan de Oro.

Jaime Rafael Paguio, vice-chairperson of the RDC-X Social Development Committee (SDC), said the project will cover those affected by recent calamities in the city giving priority to the urgent and critical housing needs of IDPs and ISFs to be affected by the right of way acquisition of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted Flood Risk Management Project for Cagayan de Oro River (FRIMP-CDOR) and the national government-funded Camaman-an – Lapasan Waterways Project.

The city government will be responsible for providing the land for the project and it will undertake the preparatory activities. It will also lead in funding the implementation of the resettlement’s jeepney and tricycle terminal building, wet and dry market building, school building, material recovery facility building, and multi-purpose covered court.

The Unified Project Management Office of the DPWH will be responsible for the site and land development including roads, drainage, and open spaces while the NHA will be responsible in constructing the five-story medium rise building for the housing units.

Prior to RDC-X Full Council endorsement, the proposed project was presented by the city government to the RDC-X Infrastructure and Utilities Development Committee for support. The project was also presented to the RDC-X SDC for appropriate actions.

The Pagatpat Resettlement Project is estimated to cost Php964.92 million.

The site and land development are estimated at P78 million while the housing construction is at Php854.28 million. (APB/PIA-10)