RCSP starts peace-building efforts

By Easter Anne Doza

Published on February 20, 2020

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Feb. 20 (PIA6) – - Residents, mostly mothers, children and senior citizens of Barangay Montilla in Moises Padilla town availed of the government services and medicines during the Serbisyo Caravan and Medical and Dental Mission held at the covered gym of the barangay as part of the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP).

RCSP’s implementation enables the local chief executives to become the champions through programs, projects and activities that are geared towards institutionalizing sustainable peace and development.

As part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Whole-of-Nation Approach, RCSP aims to address the identified issues of the community by closing the governance and development gaps, providing the community their needs, and ensuring that development is sustained and peace is promoted.

Moises Padilla town Mayor Ella Celestina Garcia-Yulo during the Serbisyo Caravan enumerated the projects, from the national and provincial governments, that are in the pipeline to bring forth development in the area like the P11-million worth of road concreting from Barangay Guinpana-an to Barangay Montilla as well as the provision of a town doctor through the Doctor to the Barrios program of the Department of Health.

“I do not promise you everything but what I really aspire for is peace, peace as the springboard of progress,” Yulo told the beneficiaries of the Serbisyo Caravan.

Meanwhile, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) LGOO VI South Cluster Head Doctor Maria Nove Abao-Mejica said DILG as a convergence facilitator will go back to Barangay Montilla to conduct a forum to thresh out issues that the community experiences that they want attention so these will be integrated in the Barangay Development Plan.

The local government of Moises Padilla with its various departments, along with other government agencies – DILG, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Commission on Elections, Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Department of Agrarian Reform, Bureau of Fire Protectioon, Provincial Health Office, Health Offices of Hinigaran, Himamaylan and La Castellana and Office of the 5th Congressional District, converged to deliver different services like medical consultations, tooth extraction, circumcision, free haircut, free massage, voter’s registration, and give out free medicines, among others.

Yulo added that this is one way of bringing the government services to the people.

“The government is for the people. Our government finds ways to bring all these services here because sometimes out of poverty, you cannot even afford the fare going to the town to avail basic services,” Yulo added. *(LTP/EAD-PIA6 Negros Occidental)