Ramon Aboitiz Foundation joins PDRF’s roster of member companies

AUGUST 11, 2022, MANILA—The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) welcomed Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) as a new addition to its roster of member companies.

Founded in 1966, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation is committed to upholding the dignity of man by working with communities to elevate their well-being. RAFI’s work focuses on three wellbeing domains, namely Social Well-being, Physical Well-Being, and Economic Well-Being.

RAFI has long been supporting PDRF in its programs and disaster response activities. Recently, they helped distribute ready-to-eat meals to Odette-affected communities in Cebu and provided drinking water and water filters to other affected areas. They also distributed muchneeded hygiene kits to communities in Eastern Samar hit by Typhoon Agaton.

PDRF targets to do collaborative projects with RAFI. These include building disaster risk reduction and management capabilities of RAFI’s partner communities, implementing a business continuity program to strengthen RAFI’s network of micro, small, and medium enterprises, assisting RAFI in establishing their own Emergency Operations Center, and conducting psychological first aid. RAFI also committed to providing workforce support during PDRF’s disaster response and recovery efforts.

PDRF has over 60 member companies that focus their efforts on their given industry for more efficient operations before, during, and after crises. Aboitiz Power Corporation and Aboitiz Foundation, the Aboitiz Group’s corporate foundation, are also part of the PDRF member network.

About PHILIPPINE DISASTER RESILIENCE FOUNDATION

The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) is the country’s major private sector vehicle and coordinator for disaster resilience. As an alliance of businesses dedicated to building the disaster risk management capabilities of the private sector in the country, PDRF aims to contribute to the sustainable development and the general welfare of the Filipino people. For more information, visit www.pdrf.org.

