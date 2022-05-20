Rainy season declared: Philippine Red Cross ready to respond

As the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) declared yesterday, May 18, the start of the rainy season over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon reminded the public to take the usual precautions during this period.

PAGASA also stated that the current La Niña may increase the possibility of above-normal rainfall conditions in the coming months affecting some parts of the country.

With this report from the state weather bureau, the PRC advises the public to follow the organization’s 4Ps: Predict, Plan, Prepare, and Practice.

“Laging handa ang Red Cross sa anumang sakuna ngayong tag-ulan. Hinihikayat ko rin ang ating mga kababayan na laging sundin ang proper hygiene at sanitation upang maiwasan ang mga sakit dulot ng palagiang pag-ulan.” Chairman Gordon said.

Upholding its mantra “Volunteers + Logistics + Information Technology = a Red Cross that is Always First, Always Ready, Always There,” the PRC, under the leadership of Chairman Gordon, has maintained its modern operations with assets delivering quick services to emergency situations arising due to hazards caused by heavy rainfall.

In anticipation of rescue and relief operations, the following assets will be mobilized:

• Pre-positioned items (food and non-food)

• 32 Food trucks

• 179 Ambulance units

• 5 Rescue trucks

• 34 Rescue boats

• 2 Amphibians

• 7 Payloaders

• 5 Six-by-six trucks

• 8 Humvees

• 15 Fire trucks

• 6 Fire tanker trucks

• 2 Military jeeps

In addition, the PRC operates 17 Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) hubs equipped with trained volunteers and staff, water treatment units, and hygiene promotion materials. Some hubs also maintain water tankers for WASH-related emergencies.

For any emergency assistance, please call the PRC’s Operations Center at 143 or 790-23-00.