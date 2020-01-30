Quezon PDRRMC crafts contingency plan for Taal evacuees

By Ruel Orinday

LUCENA CITY, Quezon, Jan. 29 (PIA)- Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez recently instructed the Quezon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) member agencies to formulate a contingency plan with budgetary requirements for Taal evacuees in the different evacuation centers in the province.

The contingency plan, according to Provincial Administrator Roberto Gajo, will focus on the identified areas of concerns such as: health, peace and order, employment/livelihood, education, environment, evacuation center and food supply/security.

A total of 15,681 individuals or 4,624 families from Batangas, Cavite and Laguna found temporary shelter in Quezon province, Assistant Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Norli Labitigan said.

According to Labitigan, there are currently 26 local government units in Quezon that cater to Taal evacuees. About 3,944 families in the 2nd district, 257 families in the 1st district, 39 families in the 3rd district and 24 families in the 4th district

“The provincial government of Quezon through the PSWDO has distributed 7,962 family food packs to the evacuees aside from the relief goods donated by Quezonians through “Yakap Kababayan” project of the provincial government and UNIKA sa Quezon,” Labitigan added. (Ruel Orinday-PIA-Quezon)