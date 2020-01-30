30 Jan 2020

Quezon PDRRMC crafts contingency plan for Taal evacuees

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 29 Jan 2020 View Original

By Ruel Orinday

LUCENA CITY, Quezon, Jan. 29 (PIA)- Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez recently instructed the Quezon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) member agencies to formulate a contingency plan with budgetary requirements for Taal evacuees in the different evacuation centers in the province.

The contingency plan, according to Provincial Administrator Roberto Gajo, will focus on the identified areas of concerns such as: health, peace and order, employment/livelihood, education, environment, evacuation center and food supply/security.

A total of 15,681 individuals or 4,624 families from Batangas, Cavite and Laguna found temporary shelter in Quezon province, Assistant Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Norli Labitigan said.

According to Labitigan, there are currently 26 local government units in Quezon that cater to Taal evacuees. About 3,944 families in the 2nd district, 257 families in the 1st district, 39 families in the 3rd district and 24 families in the 4th district

“The provincial government of Quezon through the PSWDO has distributed 7,962 family food packs to the evacuees aside from the relief goods donated by Quezonians through “Yakap Kababayan” project of the provincial government and UNIKA sa Quezon,” Labitigan added. (Ruel Orinday-PIA-Quezon)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.