Quake-hit families in Mindanao extend gratitude to Philippine Red Cross

Families and some local government officials in areas affected by the series of earthquakes in Mindanao gratefully acknowledge the untiring efforts of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in the Municipalities of Tulunan, Makilala, M’lang and Kidapawan City, North Cotabato and Magsaysay, Malalag, Bansalan, Matanao, Hagonoy, Digos City in Davao del Sur.

“Even if we spearheaded the ongoing humanitarian operations in quake-hit Mindanao, our mission won’t stop here, we will not abandon the affected and displaced people, we will be here to help them get back to their normal life,” PRC Chairman Richard Gordon said.

One of the main priorities of PRC is to supply clean and safe water to thousands of residents after a series of temblors disrupted access to water supply and sanitation facilities in two of the hardest-hit provinces, North Cotabato and Davao del Sur.

“We are very thankful that Red Cross is here to supply us clean and safe water in our barangay,” said Perlita Godinez, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Kidapawan City in North Cotabato.

These accomplishments could not have been possible without the support of PRC’s operation partners and donors – the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Embassy of Republic of Korea, San Miguel Food Corporation, Nickel Asia Corporation, Filminera Resources Corporation, Cabinet Secretary KarloNograles, Thome Ship Management (TSM) Group and Ramon Tulfo, Good Samaritan Foundation Incorporated.

Almost a month after the first quake, PRC continues its effort to alleviate human suffering in fulfillment of its mission to serve the most vulnerable especially in areas devastated by the earthquakes.

The PRC, as the foremost humanitarian organization, also reaffirmed its commitment to continue its support for thousands of affected and displaced families in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur.

As of November 12, the PRC has mobilized 422 volunteers, staff and Red Cross Youth, providing first aid to 81 individuals in 8 first aid stations in Kidapawan City, Davao del Sur and General Santos City, establishing 15 welfare desks, distributing food items to 881 families in Davao Del Sur and North Cotabato and handing out jerry cans or water containers to 413 families in Davao Del Sur.

“We installed 6 temporary shower facilities at Barangay Balnate evacuation center in the Municipality of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur which are now being utilized by the affected families. The Philippine Red Cross stays true to its commitment to promote hygiene and sanitation whenever a calamity or disaster hits,” Gordon added.

A total of 830,208 liters of water were distributed by PRC – Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH) to 5,604 families or 22,097 individuals in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato, conducted hygiene promotion to 3,887 individuals, distributed hygiene kits to 762 families in Davao del Sur, installed 40 portable toilets in various areas in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato, and established 19 water collecting points also in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

Gordon gave his assurance that the PRC will install an additional 20 portalets especially in remote areas and will setup Basic Health Care Unit to address health problems in Kidapawan City.

PRC provided sleeping kits to 1,155 families in North Cotabato and Davao Del Sur, distributed hot meals to 7,336 families in North Cotabato (3,365) and Davao Del Sur (2,054), administered psychosocial support to 2,778 individuals in North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Davao Del Sur, General Santos and Sultan Kudarat.

PRC also deployed 5 water tankers, 20 water bladders from General Santos-Saranggani, Davao City, Leyte, Cebu, Agusan del Sur and 2 water treatment units from North Cotabato and Davao del Sur, 8ambulances from SouthCotabato, Cotabato, Davao del Sur and Zamboanga Del Norte chapters, 2 additional mobile kitchens from Bacolod and Iloilo and will create a community kitchen kiosk per evacuation center. Evacuees will not need to cook inside their tents thereby avoiding a fire hazard.

Since October 16, more than 30,687 families or 153,435 individuals in 15 municipalities and cities, in 7 provinces have been affected by the series of earthquakes.

More than 11,242 families or 39,128 individuals are taking temporary shelter in 50 evacuation centers, 31 in Davao del Sur (6,476 families or 15,298 individuals) and 19 in North Cotabato (4,766 families or 23,830 individuals).

