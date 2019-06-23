Quake drill tests capacity of students, teachers in Paoay

By Ma. Joreina Therese A. Blanco

Published on June 21, 2019

PAOAY, Ilocos Norte, June 21 (PIA) -- With the aim to educate every student and teacher on disaster preparedness, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management and Resiliency Council (PDRRMRC) led the 2nd National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill at Paoay National High School on June 20.

To signify the start of the drill, the ceremonial pressing of button was facilitated at 2 p.m. by Marcel Tabije of the PDRRMRC and other heads of Provincial Social Welfare Development Office (PSWDO), Provincial Health Office (PHO), the Ilocos Norte Provincial Police Office (INPPO), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Around 500 students performed “duck, cover, and hold” technique as they went outside from their classrooms and found safety at the open area of the school.

Rescue and medical team are also present for emergency needs and to assist in the re-enactment of scenarios during disasters.

During the activity, four students of the PNHS were given medical assistance when they suddenly fainted because of the warm weather.

In general, the PDRRMC commended the school for good execution of the exercise.

“The drill was well executed through the cooperation among the municipal officials, school authorities, PNP, BFP, residents Municipal Health Office, and Parent-Teacher Association President,” Tabije said in Iloco dialect.

The school principal also regarded the earthquake drill as perfect practice for the students in capacitating them in what to do in times of disasters.

“It is our pride and honor that our school was chosen as a pilot area in Ilocos Norte for this earthquake drill so that we are capacitated especially the schoolchildren on what to do when a real disaster happens,” Daniel Dabalos Tabije, PNHS principal said.

On the 1st Quarter NSED on February 21, the town of Bacarra was lauded for its remarkable preparedness when they served as the pilot area in Region 1.

The next schedule of the quarterly quake drills will be on August 8 and November 14, respectively. (JNPD/MJTAB/MVEJY/PIA Ilocos Norte)