QRCS Issues $2mn Humanitarian Appeal for Typhoon Vinta Victims [EN/AR]

January 16th, 2018 ― Doha: In response to Typhoon Vinta, which hit Mindanao, southern Philippines, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has issued a humanitarian appeal to raise $ 2 million (QR 7.3 million) for a 12-month relief programme. The plan is estimated to benefit as many as 13,380 families (or 66,900 people).

A team of QRCS's mission in the Philippines visited the displaced shelter centers and host communities to examine living standards there and evaluate the urgent needs. Some 20-liter water jerry cans were also distributed.

A field assessment in the worst hit provinces showed that the much-needed services include shelter, food and nonfood items, water & sanitation, and health care.

As the first international humanitarian organization to respond to the disaster, QRCS had allocated $280,000 (QR 1 million) for early intervention. This was commended by the President of the Philippine Red Cross in his media remarks and during meetings with diplomats and donors. The relief programme to be conducted by QRCS's mission is coordinated with local and Movement partners. It involves the following components:

Shelter ($240,000): Nonfood items will be distributed and 1,200 beneficiaries will be trained in safe building and maintenance standards; Livelihood ($380,000): To help them improve their livelihoods, 1,050 poor families will initiate their own income-generating projects; Health Care ($354,000): QRCS will establish four health facilities to offer first aid, primary health care, emergency care, vaccination, cholera treatment, infection prevention, environmental hygiene, and health awareness. These services will be made available for 40,000 beneficiaries; Education ($246,000): Premises of four partly damaged schools will be renovated and equipped to help 82,772 students return to school; Water & Sanitation ($380,000): A major component of the programme is maintenance and rehabilitation of water sources, toilets, drinking water purification, personal hygiene promotion, and water-borne disease control. In coordination with local water authorities, new water & sanitation facilities will be built in the affected areas for the benefit of 20,000 people; and Food ($400,000): Lastly, mobile catering hubs will be opened to provide food meals for 14,000 families (84,000 people).

