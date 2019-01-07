QRCS enhances education, WATSAN services in Philippines [EN/AR]

January 7 th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has conducted a series of first aid, risk reduction, and psychological support courses for 2,500 students of eight primary schools in Mindanao, the southern Philippines.

Under a multifaceted project co-implemented by the Philippine Red Cross, QRCS's representation mission in the Philippines also rehabilitated water and sanitation (WATSAN) facilities and promoted hygiene awareness at the target schools.

In her comment, Noura Rashid Al-Dosari, General Director of Relief and International Development Division, QRCS, stated, "QRCS is a key humanitarian provider in the Philippines, with its active interventions in response to the several natural disasters that hit the country over the past few years. These include 2013 Typhoon Haiyan, 2014 Typhoon Hagupit, 2017 Surigao earthquake, 2017 Typhoon Vinta, and 2018 Typhoon Mangkhut, just to name a few".

She commended the strong relations between the two National Societies, as Senator Richard J. Gordon, President of the Philippine Red Cross, pays particular attention to having friendly ties with QRCS. "We work together on diverse humanitarian operations to help the affected communities in the Philippines," said Ms. Al-Dosari.

Earlier this year, QRCS donated two water tankers, each 10,000-lit. in capacity, for the Philippine Red Cross, Ms. Al-Dosari pointed out. "These deliveries will be used to provide drinking water for people during the recurrent disasters that frequently strike Mindanao, the country's second-largest island that is mostly prone to typhoons, floods, and earthquakes," she concluded.