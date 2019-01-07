07 Jan 2019

QRCS enhances education, WATSAN services in Philippines [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 07 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (763.27 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)Arabic version

January 7 th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has conducted a series of first aid, risk reduction, and psychological support courses for 2,500 students of eight primary schools in Mindanao, the southern Philippines.
Under a multifaceted project co-implemented by the Philippine Red Cross, QRCS's representation mission in the Philippines also rehabilitated water and sanitation (WATSAN) facilities and promoted hygiene awareness at the target schools.
In her comment, Noura Rashid Al-Dosari, General Director of Relief and International Development Division, QRCS, stated, "QRCS is a key humanitarian provider in the Philippines, with its active interventions in response to the several natural disasters that hit the country over the past few years. These include 2013 Typhoon Haiyan, 2014 Typhoon Hagupit, 2017 Surigao earthquake, 2017 Typhoon Vinta, and 2018 Typhoon Mangkhut, just to name a few".
She commended the strong relations between the two National Societies, as Senator Richard J. Gordon, President of the Philippine Red Cross, pays particular attention to having friendly ties with QRCS. "We work together on diverse humanitarian operations to help the affected communities in the Philippines," said Ms. Al-Dosari.
Earlier this year, QRCS donated two water tankers, each 10,000-lit. in capacity, for the Philippine Red Cross, Ms. Al-Dosari pointed out. "These deliveries will be used to provide drinking water for people during the recurrent disasters that frequently strike Mindanao, the country's second-largest island that is mostly prone to typhoons, floods, and earthquakes," she concluded.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.