QRCS Allocates $100,000, to Raise $1 mln for Typhoon Victim Relief [EN/AR]

September 16th, 2018 ― Doha: In response to Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong), which hit northern Philippines three days ago, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has allocated $100,000 from its Disaster Response Fund for initial relief. Blankets, shelter kits, and hygiene kits will be delivered to 500 most-affected households (2,500 people).

Also, a fundraising drive has been launched to raise $1 million (QR 3.65 million) for an extended relief program. These funds will be used to provide diverse aid in shelter, health care, water and sanitation, food security, and livelihood.

QRCS's representation mission in the Philippines is coordinating with the Philippine Red Cross and the International Red Cross and Red Cross Movement partners to organize the immediate intervention, identify the affected regions, and prioritize needs, basically blankets, kitchenware, power generators, drinking water, and hygiene materials.

According to initial impact assessment, 28 people were killed, 58,000 were evacuated, and more than 34,000 schools were damaged. To accommodate the homeless and displaced households, 1,860 mass shelters were established. The overall number of affected population is estimated at above 4 million.

The relief aid provided by QRCS earlier this year has helped the Philippine National Society to reach out to large numbers of victims. Tanker trucks are currently deployed to provide clean water across many affected villages.

