QRCS allocates $100,000 for emergency response to Philippine earthquake [EN/AR]

August 28th, 2022 ― Doha: In response to the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra Province and other parts of northwestern Philippines late in July, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) activated its Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC) on 27 July 2022, deployed its field personnel for damage assessment in cooperation with the Philippine Red Cross, and allocated $100,000 (QR 365,000) from its Disaster Response Fund to launch an emergency humanitarian intervention.

The relief plan involves distributing food supplies to 500 families, or 2,500 people, worst affected by the quake, as well as deploying a food truck to distribute fresh meals.

Meanwhile, QRCS is coordinating with the Philippine Red Cross and Movement partners to organize emergency relief interventions and identify the target areas and real needs, which will then be provided.

Situation assessment reports show 10 deaths, 349 injuries, 24,901 partially or completely destroyed homes, 50,514 evacuees, and 1,007 families hosted by makeshift shelters. In total, the earthquake affected more than 1,784,258 people.

The relief aid already delivered by QRCS to the Philippine Red Cross greatly helped to meet the needs of numerous victims, especially the water tankers deployed around the affected areas to distribute clean drinking water to the local community and displaced people.

QRCS began its work in the Philippines in 2012, as the first Arab humanitarian organization to operate there. Since then, relief interventions and development aid have been provided in the areas of food security, shelter, health care, and nonfood items (NFIs), at a total cost of $5.9 million (QR 21.6 million).

QRCS has responded to many disasters that struck various regions of the Philippines, including, but not limited to: Tropical Storm Washi (2012), Typhoon Haiyan (2013), Surigao earthquake (2017), and Typhoon Vinta (2018).

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.