QC launches children’s book on disaster preparedness

By Susan G. De Leon

QUEZON CITY, May 27 (PIA)—The Quezon City Government thru its Public Affairs and Information Services Department (PAISD) launched on Monday (May 27), a children’s book on disaster preparedness.

The book, entitled “Handa Ako”, features basic and easy to understand information on disaster awareness and preparedness written by Liwliwa Malabed with illustrations by Mia Lagos. It was published by Adarna House.

Over 15,000 copies of “Handa Ako” will be turn over to the Social Services and Development Department (SSDD) for distribution to the City’s day care centers, public library, and public elementary and secondary schools.

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista handed over copies of “Handa Ako” to Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones during an inauguration in Flora A. Ylagan High School last Tuesday, 21 May.

“Handa Ako” is a joint project of the PAISD together with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QC DRRMO). (PIA InfoComm/QC PAISD)