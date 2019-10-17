QC intensifies door-to-door campaign to eradicate polio

By Susan G. De Leon

QUEZON CITY, Oct. 17 (PIA)--Aiming to vaccinate around 274,785 children below five years old, the Quezon City government thru its City Health Office embarked on an intensified door-to-door drive against polio.

On Monday, October 14, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, launched the "Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio" program in line with the Department of Health’s (DOH) national immunization campaign against polio.

“Kaisa tayo ng gobyerno sa hangaring muling mabura ang polio na maaaring makaapekto sa maraming bata sa ating lungsod,” said Belmonte.

Based on initial report submitted to Belmonte by the City Health Office, around 34,570 children or 21.5 percent of the total target have already been vaccinated in the first round of the campaign, which will last until Oct. 25,

According the City Health Officer, Dr. Esperanza Arias, around 4,008 children from District 1 and 9,624 children in District 2 have already received three doses of oral polio vaccine.

Also vaccinated were 4,023 children from District 3, 4,657 from District 4, 6,701 from District 5 and 5,557 from District 6.

The City Health Office will conduct a second round of vaccinations on the last week of November until the first week of December.

Belmonte called on local residents to ensure the health of their children by having them vaccinated against polio.

“Para sa kaligtasan ng ating mga anak, siguraduhin natin na mabakunahan sila kontra polio,” said Belmonte.

“Hinihiling ko ang pakikiisa ng lahat upang matiyak na magiging polio-free ang Quezon City sa darating na hinaharap,” she added. (PIA-NCR)