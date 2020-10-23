QC gov’t relocates families affected by Payatas landslide

By Susan G. De Leon

CALOOCAN CITY, Oct. 23 (PIA) -- The Quezon City government has relocated several families displaced by the landslide that occurred in Barangay Payatas last week due to heavy rains.

According to the City Government, the landslide that happened around 11 a.m. Thursday of last week, caused a two-storey residential building located at 103 Sampaguita Extension to be partially damaged.

Six of the 25 families that needed immediate relocation were transferred to the QC Housing Project No. 17 located in the same barangay.

"Agad na inilipat ang anim na pamilya na lubhang naapektuhan ng landslide dahil nawasak ang kanilang tahanan," Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The mayor said the city will provide financial assistance to the affected families for the installation of needed utilities in the relocation site.

Atty. Jojo Conejero, Acting Assistant Department Head of the Housing, Community Development and Resettlement Department (HCDRD), said the city government is coordinating with the National Housing Authority (NHA) for the relocation of the 19 remaining families that are living near the area of the landslide.

Conejero said the NHA is national agency tasked to relocate families living in high-risk locations, such as waterways and other areas that are dangerous during calamities.

The Department of Building Official (DBO), HCDRD and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) inspected the area where the landslide occurred.

According to DBO head Dale Perral, based on the findings of the Annual Building Inspection Division, the subject structures/vicinity were declared dangerous and ruinous pursuant to Section 214 in relation to Section 215 of Presidential Decree 1096 or the National Building Code of the Philippines

“We also discovered that several structures adjacent to the building are also in danger from potential soil erosion and degradation,” said Perral.

Myke Marasigan, DRRMO head, said his office has already cordoned off the area to prevent residents from returning to their homes.

“The area has been declared as prone to erosion and no longer safe for residents, especially during heavy and continuous downpours,” said Marasigan. (QC PAISD/PIA-NCR)