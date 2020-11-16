QC focuses on damage assessment, clearing operations after UlyssesPH

By Susan G. De Leon

CALOOCAAN CITY, Nov. 13 (PIA) – A day after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, the Quezon City government conducted damage assessment and clearing operations.

Mayor Joy Belmonte met with the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (QCDRRMC) on Friday to discuss and assess the city’s response to the latest typhoon that hit the country.

“Tinalakay namin at tiningnang mabuti ang ginawang pagtugon ng lungsod bago, kasalukuyan at pagkatapos ng pagtama ng bagyo kung ito’y sapat ba o kailangang pag-ibayuhin pa,” Belmonte said.

“Napakalaking bagay ito dahil nakita natin kung paano pa mapapaganda at mapapabilis ang serbisyo ng lokal na pamahalaan tuwing may kalamidad,” she added.

Belmonte said the city now focuses on the massive clearing operations in areas that were heavily affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

“We are currently conducting massive clearing ops in areas that were heavily battered by the typhoon. We want to do it as quickly as we can to restore normalcy,” Belmonte said.

According to QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QC-DRRMO) head Myke Marasigan, the city welcomes any support from the national government and the private sector to hasten the clearing operations.

“No flooded area right now but we are currently conducting clearing operations. Kung may mga puwedeng magbigay ng support, that would be welcome,” said Marasigan during the “Laging Handa” briefing on Friday.

Meanwhile, Belmonte expressed relief that the city sustained no casualty from the typhoon, as she thanked residents living along waterways and in low-lying areas for cooperating with the city government’s call for early evacuation.

“Karamihan ay sumunod sa pre-emptive evacuation kaya nga maaga kaming nagpalikas sa mga tao, walang nasaktan, walang nasugatan, zero casualty,” said Belmonte, adding that the city evacuated 3,221 families or 11,266 residents before the typhoon hit.

The city government has started sending the evacuees home after the typhoon signals have been removed. As of 2 p.m. on Friday, only 816 families remain in evacuation centers, mostly from Barangay Bagong Silangan.

“Nilipat na sa temporary shelters ang mga nasalanta habang bahagi ng ating long-term solution ang in-city housing units para sa mga nakatira sa most badly affected areas during disasters, like Brgy Bagong Silangan,” said Belmonte.

The lady Mayor added that a Committee on Disaster Recovery and Rehabilitation, composed of 19 city departments and offices, has been formed with the mandate to focus on rebuilding communities and restoring livelihoods of people affected by calamities.

The city will also coordinate with the National Housing Authority in relocating and providing permanent housing to those living along the city’s waterways. (QC PAISD/PIA-NCR)