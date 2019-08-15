Public warned of hazards of prolonged monsoon rains

By Carlito C. Dar

BAGUIO CITY, Aug. 14 (PIA) - - With moderate to heavy monsoon rains being experienced in the region for more than a week now, the Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council(CRDRRMC) advises the public especially those living in mountainous and low lying areas to remain vigilant for erosions and flooding.

CRDRRMC chairperson and OCD – CAR Regional Director Albert Mogol calls on people living in or along mountain slopes and near water tributaries to be on alert and be ready for pre – emptive evacuation if the situation warrants and when local authorities advise them to.

Based on PAGASA weather outlook (August 12 to 16), cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) will continue to be experienced in the region.

PAGASA monitoring also showed that monsoon rains from August 3 to August 13 already registered at 648.8 mm, which is fast nearing the month-long threshold of 905mm. The past two days showed excessive rainfall where from the 136mm rainfall volume recorded from 8:00AM of Aug. 11 to 8:00AM of Aug. 12, it increased significantly to 207.8 mm in the succeeding 24 hours.

Mogol said the soil is already saturated with the prolonged monsoon rains and if downpour continues, it may lead to erosion/landslides or swelling of water tributaries that can cause flashfloods.

The CRDRRMC also advises the people near the Agno River along the areas of Buguias, Kabayan and Bokod in Benguet to be on alert as the water level of Ambuklao and Binga dam is nearing the critical spilling level.

CRDRRMC member agencies and local DRRM Councils are also told to heighten monitoring and maximize public information dissemination of weather updates and advisories especially to critical areas as well as to take response preparedness measures and conduct pre – emptive evacuation if necessary.

A soil erosion incident was recorded night of August 12 in Cotcot, Bulalacao Mankayan, Benguet, causing the death of Gloria Rolando Langawan, 73 years old and head contusion injury to Ben Rafael Matias Langawan, 10, who were sleeping when landslide hit their house.

Several rain – induced landslide incidents were also recorded in the region mostly affecting local road networks. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR)