PTF-ELCAC launches 1st Regl Convergence for Sustainable Peace in CamNorte

By Rosalita Manlangit

DAET, Camarines Norte, Sept. 4 (PIA) – The 1st Regional Convergence for Sustainable Peace 2019 was launched in this province with the goal of solving the insurgency problem and connect civilians to the government. It was held Aug. 29 at the Sports Complex of Labo town, here.

The activity was spearheaded by the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) of Camarines Norte with support from its regional counterpart.

Various national government agencies and provincial government programs and services were given to the participants, particularly to those who came from Geographically Isolated and Dis-advantaged Areas (GIDAs) of Labo, Sta. Elena and Capalonga.

The programs and services which include scholarships, jobs fair, technologies, free medical and dental, haircut, distribution of seedlings, information on government programs and projects, among others were enjoyed by the participants during the convergence with the theme “Salita at Gawa para sa Masa”.

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Regional Director Elaine Banaynal cited that the PTF-ELCAC of Camarines Norte was the first task force created under the RTF-ELCAC.

“The task force is the pioneering organization in the implementation of Executive Order No. 70 in the provincial level, which we hope would serve as a model to be replicated in the municipal and barangay levels,” she said.

Banaynal added that EO 70 adopts the whole-of-nation approach which is the framework in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace and provides direction for the various stakeholders. It also synchronizes the delivery of basic service in conflict-affected and vulnerable areas.

On the other hand, Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay, Commander of the Southern Luzon Command, Philippine Army assured their full support in attaining peace and development in the province.

PTF-ELCAC Chairperson Camarines Norte Governor Edgardo A. Tallado said that this is another milestone that the province once again piloted. He also thanked various stakeholders for their support.

Armando Pañol aka Ka Ding who is a former rebel urged participants who have relatives in the New People’s Army to convince them to surrender as the government will have programs for them to start their normal lives.

Among other activities during the convergence were the executive meeting of the task forces of ELCAC with local chief executives and punong barangays, presentation of accomplishments of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) for rebel returnees; provincial youth leaders and barangays to Stand for Peace recognitions; and signing of manifesto of commitment of various stakeholders.

It was supported by Labo Mayor Joseph Ascutia, directors and chief of national government agencies from the regional and provincial agencies who are members of the said task force. (RBManlangit-PIA5 Camarines Norte)