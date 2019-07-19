19 Jul 2019

PRRD witnesses demilitarization of NPA weapons

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 19 Jul 2019

By Jeanevive Abangan

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte (PIA)—President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Tuesday (July 16) witnessed the destruction of about 50 firearms surrendered by members of the communist New People’s Army.

The firearms, mostly assault rifles, were cut by circular saws, according to the Department of National Defense.

The event was only ceremonial as the military follows a procedure in weapons disposal, which involves burning of the chopped weapons.

The President was accompanied by Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Marcelino P. Escalada, Jr., and Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Chairman Eduardo del Rosario.

After the demilitarization ceremony, the President proceeded to the turnover rites of 34 housing units for the former communist rebels.

The housing site, known as Freedom Residences, was developed by the National Housing Authority (NHA) for returnees who were processed as beneficiaries of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Also in attendance during the housing turnover and demilitarization rites were Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo M. Año, Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista, AFP Vice Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr., PNP Chief Gen. Oscar L Albayalde, Eastmincom Commander Lt. Gen. Filemon T Santos, Jr., 10th Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Jose C. Faustino Jr., 4th Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Franco Nemesio M. Gacal; Land Bank of the Philippines president and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo, and Office of the President Undersecretary Nelson J. Estares.

Local government officials present were Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib, Davao del Norte House Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, Compostela Valley Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, Tagum City Mayor Allan L. Rellon, Davao del Norte Board Members, Tagum City Councilors. (PIA-11)

