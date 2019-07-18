18 Jul 2019

PRRD turns over 34 housing units to NPA returnees

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original

By Jeanevive Abangan

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte (PIA) - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Tuesday evening (July 16) turned over 34 housing units in Barangay Cuambogan here to former members of New People's Army.

The 34 were part of the 60 units that have been completed and declared by the National Housing Authority (NHA) as ready for occupancy.

The housing site, known as Freedom Residences, was intended for soldiers and policemen but due to the exigency of providing housing units to former rebels NHA General Manager Marcelino Escalada recommended that it be awarded to returnees.

The AFP and PNP housing boards waived their rights over the Freedom Residences, which can accommodate 375 beneficiaries under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integrated Program.

Constructed by Stone Rise Home Realty & Development Corp., the Freedom Residences covers 3 hectares of land for “enhanced row-house with loft.”

The beneficiaries, mostly from the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley, had an interaction with the President after the turnover rites. (PIA-11)

