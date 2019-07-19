PRRD to NPA rebels: Come down, take skills training

By Jeanevive Abangan

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte (PIA) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday (July 16) urged communist rebels to end their five decades-long insurgency — especially now that many of their comrades and supporters have surrendered to the government.

“Tell those who are still in the mountains to come down,” the President said in a speech at the turnover of 34 housing units here to former members of New People’s Army.

The President handed the certificates of house and lot ownership to rebel returnees and assured those who would abandon the armed movement that the government would give them housing units and skills trainings.

Wasted resources

The President said he viewed the conflict between the government and the communists terrorist groups (CTGs) that had dragged on for 53 years as undue wastage of substantial government resources.

“Pagka-anugan sa kwarta. Sayang! (It's a waste of money!),” he lamented as he renewed his call for communist rebels to come to the fold of the law and begin a new life “while I am still the President.”

Addressing the youth among the returnees, the President told them to go back to school and make education as their capital to improve their lives.

Take skills training

He encouraged returnees to take vocational courses to equip themselves with skills, noting the in-demand status of blue collar competencies, such as carpentry and wielding, in the country and abroad.

“Magsabot ta surrender na mo pero pagkahuman, pagtuon mo ug skills training (Let’s make this agreement. You surrender then take on skills training),” he said.

He revealed that the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) had substantial funds for technical and vocational education.

Addressing TESDA Director General Isidro Lapeña, the President said he wanted a skills training center set up at the returnees' housing site.

“Either dad-on ngari (bring them here) or I will provide you transportation,” he said, referring to the returnees' easy access to training facilities.

Self-contained community

The President said he planned to develop a “self-contained” community of returnees in Tagum City.

“Patindugan nako eskwelahan ngari. Para wala moy maingon si Duterte sige lang saad (I will have a school built here so you cannot say that I keep on just promising),” he said.

He said he also considered putting up a wet market near the housing site and a day care center on top of a school for elementary and high school, or even college education.

The President said he wanted the returnees' children to finish their studies and join the Reserve Officers Training Corps in college.

Nothing in return

The President made it clear with the returnees that he was asking nothing back from them except their patriotism and their cooperation to end the armed conflict.

“Ang akong pangayuon nga maka-Pilipino ka. Tabangi ninyo kay mao ni ang nasod sa inyong anak. Timan-i jud na. (What I am asking from you is be a patriotic Filipino. You should help me because this is the country of your children.),” he said.

The housing site, known as Freedom Residences, was intended for soldiers and policemen but due to the exigency of providing housing units to former rebels NHA General Manager Marcelino Escalada recommended that it be awarded to returnees.

The AFP and PNP housing boards waived their rights over the Freedom Residences, which can accommodate 375 beneficiaries under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integrated Program.

Constructed by Stone Rise Home Realty & Development Corp., the Freedom Residences covers 3 hectares of land for “enhanced row-house with loft.”

The beneficiaries, mostly from the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley, had an interaction with the President after the turnover rites. (PIA-11)