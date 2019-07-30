PRRD inspects earthquake damages in Itbayat

By Oliver T. Baccay

BASCO, Batanes, July 28 (PIA) -- President Rodrigo Roa-Duterte has personally inspected the damages brought by the two consecutive magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 earthquakes that jolted Itbayat Island town Saturday morning.

The President ordered the immediate release of emergency shelter assistance for the families whose houses were toppled down by the intensity VI and intensity VII quakes.

The President ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to immediately release the emergency shelter assistance in the amount of P30,000 for each of the families with totally damaged houses and P10,000 for partially damaged and likewise to the National Housing Authority which will also give another P30,000 for totally damaged houses and P20,000 for partially damaged.

Based from the report, there were 15 houses that were totally wrecked while the partially damaged houses are still being assessed by the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The Department of Labor and Employment will also hire 1,000 individuals for the cash-for-work program to augment for their daily needs.

The President also ordered the Department of Health (DOH) to look into the necessities of the of the injured victims that were brought to the hospital and the DSWD to ensure enough supply of foods for those who are affected.

“Please ensure that no one gets hungry. Deliver all the necessary services and needs of the victims,” the President ordered to his cabinet secretaries during a briefing at Basco Airport.

He also said that his office will give P40 million for the construction of a new health facility in Itbayat town following the report of the officials in the area that the hospital was assessed unstable as it sustained severe damages.

“I am not comfortable with the repair of the hospital; we are not sure of its safety. Please build a new one. Maybe a clinic or any health facility can serve the people of Itbayat,” President Duterte said.

DOH also assured to assist the injured patients in the hospital and to conduct psychological and stress debriefing to the victims who suffered trauma from the disaster.

Other than this, the request of Governor Marilou Cayco for the fund to construct sea port breakwater projects and improvement of the airports in Itbayat and Basco towns were given assurance by the President to enable safer, fast and efficient transport system in the islands. (OTB/PIA-Batanes)