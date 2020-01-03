PRRD hands over P10M assistance for DavSur’s quake victims

By Carina Cayon

DIGOS CITY, Davao del Sur(PIA) – President Rodrigo Duterte handed over on Monday a check worth P10 million to Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Cagas for the quake victims in the province.

The turn-over rites held yesterday at the Cor Jesu College gym in Digos City was witnessed by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano and Social Welfare Secretary Roland Joselito Bautista.

“One thing is clear, we can’t predict earthquake,” the Pres. Duterte reminded a crowd of about 700 alumni high school students, teachers and staff of the Cor Jesu College during the school’s celebration of its 60th Founding Anniversary where the President was the keynote speaker.

It was in time for the diamond anniversary of the President’s high school alma mater that he brought the additional financial assistance for the quake-affected families in the province.

On his part, Gov. Cagas expressed his gratitude to Pres. Duterte for visiting the province and extending the financial aid.

He said the amount can help a lot to acquire and purchase relocation sites and to repair and build homes for the very poor families who lost their houses from the earthquakes.

"Your presence here has made us all smile sa kalipay.. we are all smiles because we know that you love and care for the people of Davao del Sur," Gov. Cagas told the President during the turn-over rites.

“Your presence is the most invaluable and priceless Christmas gift for the people of Davao del Sur,” the governor added.

Pres. Duterte brought more joy to the attendees at the Cor Jesu College gym when he announced his plan of putting up 1,000 socialized condo-type housing units for the quake-affected families, particularly in the municipalities of Malalag and Padada.

On December 22, the Office of the President through Sen. Go turned over P10 million worth of cash assistance to the local government of Padada which was badly hit by the December 15 quake where three people died from a collapsed commercial building and more than 3,000 families evacuated.

The municipalities of Hagonoy and Sulop were also given P3 million and P2 million, respectively.

The OP also extended P5 million financial aid to Matanao town, and P2 million each to Kiblawan and Sta. Cruz.

As of December 25, 2019, the Office of Civil Defense in the region (OCD-XI) reported that more than 31,000 families or 132,736 individuals from Digos City, Bansalan,Hagonoy, Kiblawan, Matanao, Padada, Magsaysay and Malalag were displaced due to the series of earthquakes which severely affected the province in October and December this year.

The OCD-XI report stated that a total of 31,301 houses were reported damaged in municipalities of Digos City, Hagonoy, Magsaysay, Malalag, Matanao, Sulop, Padada, Bansalan and Sta. Cruz of Davao del Sur, and Davao City, wherein 5,296 identified as totally damaged and 26,005 as partially damaged.

There were 12 reported deaths from the municipalities of Magsaysay, Sulop, Padada, Matanao and Bansalan of Davao del Sur and Malita, Davao Occidental. (PIA-XI/Carina L. Cayon)