03 Jan 2020

PRRD assures earthquake victims of government support

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 02 Jan 2020 View Original

M’LANG, North Cotabato, Jan. 2 (PIA)--President Rodrigo Roa Duterte emphasized that his administration will see to it that victims of earthquakes last year in North Cotabato get aid from national government.

“I assure you that the government will continue to help all of you until you are able to get back on your feet and start anew with renewed hope and greater capacity to lead dignified lives,” he emphasized in his speech during his recent visit here.

Together with Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista, and Senator Bong Go, President Duterte led the ceremonial turn-over of cash assistance to earthquake victims in the municipalities of M’lang and Arakan. P2 million each were received by M’lang Mayor Russel Abonado and Arakan Vice Mayor Jenefier Anarna-Pangilinan.

Aside from the cash assistance, the president also led the turn-over of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s family food packs.

“Be assured that this administration will stay true to its promise of embodying ‘tapang at malasakit’ for all, especially to those who are most in need,” President Duterte stated.

Meanwhile, he noted that the National Housing Authority (NHA) is doing its best to implement its housing project for earthquake victims.

NHA General Manager Marcelino Escalada said they have allotted P1.8 billion for housing project for earthquake victims in North Cotabato which will translate to 7,000 housing units and is expected to be completed in June this year.

It can be noted that in October last year, series of earthquakes rocked North Cotabato heavily affecting the towns of Tulunan, M’lang, Magpet, and Makilala as well as Kidapawan City. The calamity damaged several infrastructures and displaced hundreds of families.

Aside from M’lang and Arakan, financial assistance from the Office of the President were already extended to other areas last year. (PIA Cotabato City)

