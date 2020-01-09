PRRD assures continued rebuilding efforts for quake-hit areas

By Carina Cayon

DAVAO CITY (PIA) – President Rodrigo Duterte has assured the quake victims in Davao del Sur that the rebuilding efforts in Mindanao is the government’s foremost priority for the fast recovery of the quake-stricken areas in the province.

In his message delivered by his son Davao City Vice-Mayor Sebastian Duterte during a visit and turn-over of financial assistance in Malalag and Padada on January 3, 2020, the President reiterated that the government will continue its efforts “until all of you will be able to recover and get back on your feet.”

“I have also instructed our relevant agencies to work with our local government units to hasten the repair and rehabilitation efforts so we may assist those affected to resume their normal lives and bring them renewed hope in this new year,” stated Pres. Duterte who was not able to attend his supposed second visit with quake victims in the province, due to health concerns.

On his father’s behalf, the young Duterte turned over a check worth P5 million to Malalag Mayor Peter Paul Valentin, as financial assistance from the Office of the President.

An additional financial aid worth P2 million, also from the Office of the President, has also been extended to the local government of Padada through Mayor Pedro Caminero.

Together with Senator Christopher Lawrence Go and Social Welfare and Development Usec Luz Ilagan, the Vice Mayor also handed over food packs to five families in a ceremonial rites in each municipality.

Sen. Go explained and apologized for the absence of the President who the Senator said was not feeling well and had been advised by his doctor to take a rest. But he assured that the President was okay.

The first financial assistance extended to Padada by the OP was worth P10 million which was brought by Sen. Go during his visit in the municipality on December 22, 2019.

“I am confident that the strength and solidarity of your community will carry you through this crisis. We assure that this administration is working contentiously to foster a safer and more resilient Philippines for the benefit of future generations. Let us all work together with optimism and vigor to guarantee a progressive and more equitable future for all Filipinos,” Pres. Duterte ended his message.

As of January 1, 2020, there have been 7,421 affected families or 37,105 individuals and 31 families or 110 individuals temporarily staying in an evacuation center in Padada, the DSWD Region XI reported.

The report showed that 3,311 houses were damaged, with 347 totally damaged and 2,964 partially destroyed.

The DSWD-XI has already provided 4,057 food packs, family tents and laminated sacks worth more than P1.9 million and Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) assistance worth P856,000 to the quake victims in Padada.

From 23 families affected by the series of quakes in October last year, the number of displaced families in Malalag town has risen to 1,250 families coming from eight barangays when the magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit the province on December 15.

Malalag Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) Assistant Leah Frias disclosed that 487 of the displaced families from five barangays have been staying in five evacuation camps, while 763 families in three barangays are camping out near their homes.

The MSWDO report revealed that there are a total of 2,347 partially damaged houses and 111 totally damaged houses from all barangays in the municipality.

Frias said that distribution of food packs from DSWD-XI has been a continuing effort of the LGU.

DSWD has already provided 8,500 food packs since the first quake hit the province in October last year.

The LGU has also provided P3,000 emergency cash assistance to each of the 508 affected families, Frias said. (PIA-XI/Carina L. Cayon with reports from Kevin Paolo L. Caro)