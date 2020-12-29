Providing emergency assistance after typhoons in the Philippines

Episcopal Relief & Development, in partnership with the Anglican Board of Mission-Australia and Iglesia Filipina Independiente (The Philippine Independent Church – IFI), to provide assistance in response to three successive typhoons that displaced individuals and families throughout the region.

Between October 25, 2020 and November 12, 2020, three typhoons, Quinta (Molave), Rolly (Goni) and Ulysses (Vamco), struck the Philippines, impacting over 1.4 million people in five regions across Luzon. Approximately 390,000 individuals were displaced due to the damage from the storms.

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting IFI as they provide over 1,000 households across 13 dioceses with food and hygiene packs. The food packs include rice, sardines, cooking oil, salt, sugar, mongo and drinking water. Helping to reduce the spread of disease, including COVID-19, hygiene kits contain surgical masks, vitamin C, disinfectant and bath soap. The Church is also offering counseling services for women and children as they navigate recovery from the typhoons.

“IFI has a wide network of parishes and an established presence throughout the Philippines which allowed leaders to quickly identify the most vulnerable people,” said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer. “These deep connections with communities uniquely position the Church to provide targeted assistance where it is most needed.”

Please consider a donation to Episcopal Relief & Development’s International Disaster Response Fund to support continued response to disasters around the world.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has been working together with supporters and partners for lasting change around the world. Each year the organization facilitates healthier, more fulfilling lives for more than 3 million people struggling with hunger, poverty, disaster and disease. Inspired by Jesus’ words in Matthew 25, Episcopal Relief & Development leverages the expertise and resources of Anglican and other partners to deliver measurable and sustainable change in three signature program areas: Women, Children and Climate.